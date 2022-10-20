KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — In their Week 7 matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since defeating them in Super Bowl LIV.

Both teams are coming off disappointing Week 7 losses and are looking for bounce-back victories.

In the offseason, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward called out Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce while on Instagram Live, asking his viewers to tell Kelce that he was looking forward to the matchup.

Ward’s tone has changed slightly in the week leading up to the game due to being listed as “questionable” to play after breaking a bone in his hand and missing the Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ward expects to play with a club over his hand but knows his “billboard material” might make him a target against the Chiefs offense.

“I’ve been talkin’ a lot of smack, too,” Ward said. “Like dang! Them boys are going to smell blood in the water. I’mma be out there fighting. Sink or swim.”

Through 6 games, Kelce has 7 touchdowns, four shy of his career season high of 11. He leads the team in that category, as well as in receiving yards with 455.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off at 3:25 p.m. from Levi Stadium on Fox.