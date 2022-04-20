KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade.

The versatile 26-year-old is entering his fourth season, coming off his most productive year where he earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.

The rumor mill around the NFL has the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible landing spot for Samuel, as his ability to run and catch the ball would make him a big weapon for head coach Andy Reid to design plays for.

The Chiefs have 12 draft picks to put together a package that could potentially be strong enough to entice the 49ers into making a trade.

In 16 games last season, Samuel caught 121 passes for 1,405 yards and 6 touchdowns, all career highs. He also added 59 rushes for 365 yards and 8 touchdowns, also career highs.

This offseason, the Chiefs have already added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Corey Coleman and running back Ronald Jones II.

The idea of signing a player the caliber of Samuel is to replace Tyreek Hill who was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

If a trade is made, an extension will likely follow for Samuel, who could look for a large deal with the wide receiver market seeing an astronomical increase with Davante Adams move to the Las Vegas Raiders and the aforementioned Hill.

Of course, San Francisco is not required to trade Samuel who is entering the final year of his contract. However, the All-Pro has already decided to sit out the start of organized team activities.