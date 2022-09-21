KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — For the second straight week, a Kansas City Chiefs player has earned weekly honors, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick-6 against the Los Angeles Chargers helped give the Chiefs the lead and eventually secure the win in the Thursday night divisional matchup.

With the game tied in the fourth quarter, Chargers QB Justin Herbert was leading his team down the field and looked determined to find the end zone.

While in the RedZone, Herbert threw a pass intended for tight end Gerald Everett, who moments earlier had signaled to the sideline to be subbed out, but the Chargers were running the hurry-up offense.

Watson, the seventh-round draft pick out of Washington State University, read the pass and caught his first career interception and ran it back for the score.

Starting in place for fellow rookie CB Trent McDuffie, who was injured in Week 1, Watson joined Marcus Peters (3x) and Mike Hughes as Chiefs cornerbacks to win the award in the past 10 years.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 1.

AFC Player of the Week

Offensive: QB Tua Tagovailoa — Miami Dolphins

Defensive: CB Jaylen Watson — Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams: P Braden Mann — New York Jets

NFC Player of the Week