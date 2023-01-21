KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right ankle after it was awkwardly landed on in the first quarter.

He started limping heavily and had his ankle taped up at the end of the first quarter. He came back out continue to the drive in the second quarter.

Mahomes then had a discussion with Andy Reid and other staff on the sideline before being sent to the locker room.

Chad Henne came in to replace Mahomes.

KSN will keep you updated as more details come along.