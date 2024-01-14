KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes grew up wanting to play for the Dallas Cowboys and while at Texas Tech, Cowboys leadership reciprocated.

In an exclusive interview with FOX4’s Carey Wickersham, Pat Mahomes Sr. previewed the Kansas City Chiefs wild-card game, talked about meeting Taylor Swift and revealed the world to his third son, Graham Walker.

He also recalled a time years ago when the Cowboys owner and former franchise quarterback left his son notes inside AT&T Stadium when he was in college.

“Well (Patrick) grew up a Cowboys fan because of me,” Mahomes Sr. said. “He’s always watched the Cowboys.”

Mahomes’ parents raised him just two hours away from AT&T stadium.

Patrick arrived at Texas Tech in 2014, a time in which the Red Raiders used to play rival Baylor in Arlington annually.

“They used to play Baylor every year when he was at Texas Tech at the end of the season and it was always at AT&T stadium,” Mahomes Sr. stated.

“When he would get there Tony Romo and Jerry Jones would always leave a note and tell him that he was going to be a future Cowboy.”

Luckily for Chiefs fans, Dak Prescott was selected by Dallas the year before Patrick became draft-eligible.

“Dak came in and Romo got hurt and (Dak) won 13 games so I told (Patrick) he ‘probably wasn’t going to be a Cowboy anymore,'” Mahomes Sr. said.

Patrick’s dad is hoping to see his son and the Chiefs face his other favorite team in the Super Bowl in February.