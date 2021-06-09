AFC champion Chiefs make several promotions in front office

An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium.(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted Mike Borgonzi to assistant general manager and Brandt Tilis to vice president of football operations amid a wave of moves within the AFC champions’ front office.

Top scout Ryan Poles was appointed executive director of player personnel and Mike Bradway senior director of player personnel.

Ryne Nutt will be senior director of college scouting, Trey Koziol a senior director of pro personnel, Trey Koziol the assistant director of college scouting and Willie Davis the senior personnel executive.

