AFC Championship: Bills vs Chiefs live updates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to Florida for Super Bowl 55 after defeating the Buffalo bills in the AFC Championship Game, 38-21.
Here is a list of live game updates from the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Early in the First quarter, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was nearly intercepted by Safety Juan Thornhill on 3rd down.
The Bills would settle for three points on a Brandon Bass 51-yard field goal.
After forcing the Bills to punt on their second possession, wide receiver Mecole Hardman muffs the kick and fumbles the ball, Buffalo picks it up at the Chiefs’ one yard line.
Buffalo would score shortly after on a pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox to make the score 9-0 Bills.
The Chiefs’ offense found a groove at the end of the first quarter marching deep into Bill’s territory behind the arm of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes would eventually get the Chief’s in the endzone on a screen pass to Mecole Hardman. 7-9 Bills early in the second quarter.
The Chiefs’ defense then came up with a stop on Buffalo’s third offensive possession when Safety Tyrann Mathieu caused Allen to be flagged for Intentional Grounding, resulting in a Bill’s punt.
Not long after that, the Chiefs would score again after a Hardman 50-yard rush on a sweep play led to a short TD run by running back Darrel Williams. 14-9 Chiefs with 9:35 to play in the second quarter.
After forcing another punt from the Bills, Kansas City would again march down the field and eventually score a touchdown behind a short run by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. 21-9 KC leads late in the second quarter.
After another Brandon Bass field goal from Buffalo to end the first half, the Chiefs went into the break up 21-12.
To start the third quarter, the Chiefs turned a methodical drive into three points when kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 45 yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 24-12 lead.
Brandon Bass would then make his third field goal of the game for Buffalo to get the Bills within nine points, 24-15, with just under six minutes left in the third quarter.
Chiefs would answer in a hurry after Tyreek Hill went 72 yards to get KC all the way down to the fur yard line of Buffalo. Two plays later, Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Mahomes to make it 31-15 Chiefs in the third quarter.
Buffalo kept the ball until the beginning of the fourth quarter with a long drive, deep into Chiefs’ territory. However, it stalled when Allen was picked off by cornerback Rashad Fenton to give the Chiefs the ball back.
The Chiefs then took a lot of time off the clock during an 11-play drive that finished with another touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce with just over seven minutes to go in the game.
Buffalo would come back to score a touchdown on a pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah Mckenzie to make the score 38-21.
