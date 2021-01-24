AFC Championship: Bills vs Chiefs live updates

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to Florida for Super Bowl 55 after defeating the Buffalo bills in the AFC Championship Game, 38-21.

Here is a list of live game updates from the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Early in the First quarter, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was nearly intercepted by Safety Juan Thornhill on 3rd down.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Bills would settle for three points on a Brandon Bass 51-yard field goal.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass celebrates after kicking a 51-yard field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After forcing the Bills to punt on their second possession, wide receiver Mecole Hardman muffs the kick and fumbles the ball, Buffalo picks it up at the Chiefs’ one yard line.

Buffalo would score shortly after on a pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox to make the score 9-0 Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles a punt in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Chiefs’ offense found a groove at the end of the first quarter marching deep into Bill’s territory behind the arm of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes would eventually get the Chief’s in the endzone on a screen pass to Mecole Hardman. 7-9 Bills early in the second quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with teammate Byron Pringle (13) after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Chiefs’ defense then came up with a stop on Buffalo’s third offensive possession when Safety Tyrann Mathieu caused Allen to be flagged for Intentional Grounding, resulting in a Bill’s punt.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass as he is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defenders during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Not long after that, the Chiefs would score again after a Hardman 50-yard rush on a sweep play led to a short TD run by running back Darrel Williams. 14-9 Chiefs with 9:35 to play in the second quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during a 6-yard touchdown run in the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After forcing another punt from the Bills, Kansas City would again march down the field and eventually score a touchdown behind a short run by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. 21-9 KC leads late in the second quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) while throwing a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

After another Brandon Bass field goal from Buffalo to end the first half, the Chiefs went into the break up 21-12.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

To start the third quarter, the Chiefs turned a methodical drive into three points when kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 45 yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 24-12 lead.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammate Tommy Townsend (5) after kicking a 45-yard field goal during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Brandon Bass would then make his third field goal of the game for Buffalo to get the Bills within nine points, 24-15, with just under six minutes left in the third quarter.

Chiefs would answer in a hurry after Tyreek Hill went 72 yards to get KC all the way down to the fur yard line of Buffalo. Two plays later, Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Mahomes to make it 31-15 Chiefs in the third quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Buffalo kept the ball until the beginning of the fourth quarter with a long drive, deep into Chiefs’ territory. However, it stalled when Allen was picked off by cornerback Rashad Fenton to give the Chiefs the ball back.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown, center, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs then took a lot of time off the clock during an 11-play drive that finished with another touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce with just over seven minutes to go in the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Buffalo would come back to score a touchdown on a pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah Mckenzie to make the score 38-21.