AFC Divisional Round: Browns vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — At Halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cleveland Browns 19-3.

The Chiefs jumped out to a quick lead 6-0 early in the first quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense made it look easy against Cleveland with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown on their opening drive that ended with a Mahomes one-yard rushing score.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Browns made it 6-3 in the first quarter after kicker Cody Parkey made a 46-yard field goal to cap off Cleveland’s first offensive drive.

KC extended it’s lead on the second offensive drive of the game when Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 20-yard touchdown pass, making the score 13-3 Chiefs.

After a Cleveland punt, Mahomes again led a methodical drive down the field to put Kansas City in field goal position.

Kicker Harrison Butker would drill a 50-yard field goal, the longest FG in Chiefs postseason history. The record had previously been 49 yards, set twice by K Cairo Santos at Houston (1/9/16).

Butker's field goal attempt is GOOD! We lead 16-3! pic.twitter.com/hvZfHe5VQu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Chiefs safety Dan Sorenson would prevent a Browns touchdown with a massive hit on the one-yard line, forcing a fumble in the end zone for a Chiefs touchback.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) fumbles the ball over Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen at the goal line during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Mahomes would drive down the field, and settle for a Butker field goal, to put the Chiefs up 19-3 at halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, Cleveland would start with the ball. It would be short-lived after a Tyrann Mathieu interception of Baker Mayfield. However, the Chiefs wouldn’t be able to capitalize after a missed field goal from 33-yard by Butker.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 50-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Later in the 3rd quarter, Cleveland cut back into the Chiefs’ lead with a short touchdown pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Jarvis Landry to make it 19-10.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry catches a 4-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Scary moment in the middle of the third quarter when it looked like Mahomes was involved in a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked him out of the game. Backup quarterback Chad Henne led the offense to another field goal by Butker to make the score 22-10 with a little more than four minutes to go in the third.