AFC Divisional Round: Browns vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — At Halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cleveland Browns 19-3.
The Chiefs jumped out to a quick lead 6-0 early in the first quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense made it look easy against Cleveland with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown on their opening drive that ended with a Mahomes one-yard rushing score.
The Browns made it 6-3 in the first quarter after kicker Cody Parkey made a 46-yard field goal to cap off Cleveland’s first offensive drive.
KC extended it’s lead on the second offensive drive of the game when Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 20-yard touchdown pass, making the score 13-3 Chiefs.
After a Cleveland punt, Mahomes again led a methodical drive down the field to put Kansas City in field goal position.
Kicker Harrison Butker would drill a 50-yard field goal, the longest FG in Chiefs postseason history. The record had previously been 49 yards, set twice by K Cairo Santos at Houston (1/9/16).
Chiefs safety Dan Sorenson would prevent a Browns touchdown with a massive hit on the one-yard line, forcing a fumble in the end zone for a Chiefs touchback.
Mahomes would drive down the field, and settle for a Butker field goal, to put the Chiefs up 19-3 at halftime.
At the start of the third quarter, Cleveland would start with the ball. It would be short-lived after a Tyrann Mathieu interception of Baker Mayfield. However, the Chiefs wouldn’t be able to capitalize after a missed field goal from 33-yard by Butker.
Later in the 3rd quarter, Cleveland cut back into the Chiefs’ lead with a short touchdown pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Jarvis Landry to make it 19-10.
Scary moment in the middle of the third quarter when it looked like Mahomes was involved in a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked him out of the game. Backup quarterback Chad Henne led the offense to another field goal by Butker to make the score 22-10 with a little more than four minutes to go in the third.