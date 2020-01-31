After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready for a party that has been 50 years in the making.

As the team prepares to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the city has dressed up statues with team jerseys, dyed water in fountains in Chiefs red and bathed the largest buildings in the city’s skyline red light at night.

Some businesses are planning massive parties while others will close during the game.

Fans, meanwhile, are snatching up all types of memorabilia, standing in lines to take pictures with Chiefs displays and anxiously counting the days until the big game.

The Chiefs last played in the Super Bowl in 1970.

In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 a boy in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey approaches a Chiefs logo at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. Excitement is building among Chiefs fans as the team prepares to play in their first Super Bowl in 50 years. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, Union Station, front, and downtown buildings in Kansas City, Mo. are lit red to celebrate the first Super Bowl appearance by the Kansas City Chiefs in 50 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a woman wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hat walks past the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo. Many buildings around the city are lit red to celebrate the first Super Bowl appearance by the Chiefs in 50 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a woman is silhouetted as she takes a photo of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo, a woman works in an office at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, an image of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is seen on the side of a barn at the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a display on top of an office building celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, a man views downtown from the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

