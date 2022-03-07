LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDAF) — Investigators prevented hundreds of counterfeit championship rings from being sold online, including 80 fake Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings.

Pictures of the seized rings show a personalized Mahomes ring and a Chiefs Kingdom ring.

The agents in Louisville, Kentucky intercepted a package that was shipped from China to a home in Florida last week.

Customs and Border Protection agents said the shipment also included 10 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship rings, 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl rings, and 110 Atlanta Braves World Series rings.

If the rings were all legit, investigators said the shipment would have been worth $345,000.

“Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood the e-commerce market and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago, said. “Our officers are well-trained to find counterfeit merchandise like these in support of CBP’s mission of protecting the American public and the American economy.”

Agents said consumers spend more than $100 billion every year on licensed property, like sports gear. About 20% of the gear is counterfeit, according to investigators.

Every day Customs and Border Protection agents seize an average of $9 million worth of licensed property.

Agents said the only true way to protect yourself is to buy from trusted companies.