KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie signed a one-year deal to stay in Kansas City through the 2022 season.

According to Spotrac, the deal is worth $2.5 million.

Wylie played a majority of the season as a back up right tackle behind Lucas Niang. After a season-ending injury for Niang, Wylie stepped in at right tackle.

“THE DEAL IS DONE Back in Kansas City for another go, hope y’all are as excited as I am!” Wylie tweeted.

He joined the Chiefs in 2017 after being bouncing around from the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers pre-season rosters.

In the 2021 season, 5 accepted penalties; three holding and two false starts.

Wylie was a surviving piece after the offensive line went through a complete overhaul and brought in five new starters; Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.