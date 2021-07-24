Andy Reid: 90% of Kansas City Chiefs players, 100% of Tier 1 staff vaccinated against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said 90% of his players are vaccinated against COVID-19, and 100% of Tier 1 staff have been inoculated.

Reid, who spoke during media availability at Chiefs training camp Friday, said the Chiefs organization is one of only six NFL teams in the league with a vaccination rate over 90%.

The high vaccination rate could mean the Chiefs remain competitive in the 2021 season, as the NFL warned teams Thursday that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could be grounds for a forfeit.

If the team is unable to reschedule the game within the 18-week regular season, it will be forced to forfeit the game. Additionally, if a game is forfeited, neither team’s players will receive their salary that week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the new guidance is “definitely a big deal,” but he is confident in his teammates to make the right decisions.

“We either have guys in the locker room who are vaccinated or will be smart,” Mahomes said during media availability Friday.

Reid credits the team’s high vaccination rate to trust between players and the organization’s medical staff.

Mahomes spoke on his own vaccination in April.

“To me, it was more of a personal decision with having the baby girl and knowing that I was gonna be around people,” Mahomes said at the time.

As for the 10% of his players not vaccinated, Reid said he hopes they stay healthy.

“I am hoping that they all stay safe and they don’t get the virus,” Reid said.