KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is rumored to have his sights set on a potential return to Kansas City.

Clark was released from the Denver Broncos on Saturday, two days after their loss to the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. He was only on the roster for five games, only being active in two of them.

Head Coach Andy Reid expressed his desire for Clark’s return and if there has been any traction on bringing the ‘shark’ back to town.

“Like I mentioned before, we love Frank. Right now, we’re just talking through some things there. There are a few things you have to look at when you do that (bring Clark back),” Reid said. That’s kind of where we’re at. We haven’t done anything at this point.”

While Clark’s brief tenure with the Broncos was underwhelming, he could bring a veteran presence to the Chiefs locker room with Championship mettle.

Clark is also known to up his play when the stakes are the highest, as he’s currently third all-time in playoff success and played a huge part in both of the Chiefs Super Bowl runs.