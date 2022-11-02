KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Throughout his career, Andy Reid has posted a historically great record when his teams come off bye weeks.
Since beginning his head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999, Reid is an incredible 20-3 in games after a bye week.
Two of the losses came with the Kansas City Chiefs, which he joined in 2013.
An extra week’s worth of rest and preparation has shown to be a massive advantage for Reid, who will lead the Chiefs against a worthy adversary on Sunday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans come to town.
Including the postseason, Reid is a bleak 2-9 in his career against Tennessee, with both of his wins coming during his tenure with Kansas City.
Last season, the Titans routed the Chiefs 27-3 but followed it up with an eight-game winning streak.
The Chiefs host the Titans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.