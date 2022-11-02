KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Throughout his career, Andy Reid has posted a historically great record when his teams come off bye weeks.

Since beginning his head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999, Reid is an incredible 20-3 in games after a bye week.

Two of the losses came with the Kansas City Chiefs, which he joined in 2013.

An extra week’s worth of rest and preparation has shown to be a massive advantage for Reid, who will lead the Chiefs against a worthy adversary on Sunday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans come to town.

Including the postseason, Reid is a bleak 2-9 in his career against Tennessee, with both of his wins coming during his tenure with Kansas City.

Last season, the Titans routed the Chiefs 27-3 but followed it up with an eight-game winning streak.

The Chiefs host the Titans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.