Andy Reid released from hospital

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital, according to Ted Crews, Vice President of Chiefs Communication.

The Chiefs said Reid was not feeling well after the game and was evaluated by the Chiefs medical staff in the locker room. He left Arrowhead in an ambulance following Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Sunday night, the Chiefs said Reid was doing well and resting.

Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2021

According to Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, players were unaware of Reid’s condition when they addressed the team’s loss after the game.

“He came in and talked to us, and yeah, he seemed fine. That’s all I really know,” Patrick Mahomes said during the postgame interview. “He seemed fine on the sideline as well.”

“Y’all are telling me some news that I just got,” Clyde Edwards-Helaire said when reporters asked him if he was aware of Reid’s illness.