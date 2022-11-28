KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.

Reid is lauded by many pundits as one of the best coaches and offensive minds in the history of the game.

He was able to accomplish a new feat in his career after the 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Reid now has the most wins of any coach at Arrowhead Stadium with 65, passing the late, legendary Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer.

The Chiefs have also won their last 26 games in November and December, with QB Patrick Mahomes having not lost in either month since he became the starter.

They will now go on the road to face a hot Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch next Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT