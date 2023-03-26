KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason moves are leaving many with questions about the wide receiver room.

The departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman present a big opportunity for second-year receiver Skyy Moore to take his game to another level.

And that is exactly what head coach Andy Reid expects from the New Kensington, Pennsylvania native.

“We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up. We’ll just see how everything else works,” Reid told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche at the Annual NFL meeting. “We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu. Mecole was banged up a little bit, so he didn’t have a chance to play as much as he wanted. We’ll work out the thing without JuJu.”

“Somebody will have to step up and take that spot.”

Moore will have a more significant role after finishing his rookie season with 22 receptions for 250 yards.

The 23-year-old gave the Chiefs clutch performances in the playoffs when he had a key punt return in the AFC Championship to help set up the game-winning field goal, and he scored his first touchdown of the season in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs have three receivers currently on the roster who caught passes last year, including Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, to go along with Moore. The team will likely look to continue to add depth.

A name the Chiefs have been linked to for a while now is veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Reid did not rule out the Chiefs pursuing Beckham Jr., a free agent.

“Odell is a good football player. Yeah, he does a nice job. So we’ll see how that goes.”

Another name that has been rumored to be pursued by the Chiefs is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is on the trading block.