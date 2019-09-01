AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs and LeSean McCoy have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal to reunite the two-time All-Pro with coach Andy Reid.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because McCoy still must pass a physical.

That could be done as early as Sunday, allowing McCoy a full week to prepare for the season opener in Jacksonville.

McCoy will become the top backup to Damien Williams.

The 31-year-old McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons in Buffalo.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Saturday.

He ran for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season.

