AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 23: Ufomba Kamalu #97 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs and LeSean McCoy have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal to reunite the two-time All-Pro with coach Andy Reid.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because McCoy still must pass a physical.

That could be done as early as Sunday, allowing McCoy a full week to prepare for the season opener in Jacksonville.

McCoy will become the top backup to Damien Williams.

The 31-year-old McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons in Buffalo.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Saturday.

He ran for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season.