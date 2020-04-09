AP source: Chiefs bring back CB Breeland on 1-year deal

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, according to a person familiar with the contract.

The agreement helps alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions’ biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

Breeland helped the Chiefs win their first championship in five decades last season before joining cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne in free agency.

Fuller has since signed with Washington.