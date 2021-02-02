Arkansas City yard painted ‘Run it back’ to celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl appearance

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Chiefs fans are hoping their team will ‘Run it back’. Seth Graves, a Chiefs fan, painted that confidence across his yard in Arkansas City.

It took about eight hours total to paint. Friends say it was team effort.

“Just called them up said get over here help paint, they showed up and helped,” said Seth Graves, Chiefs fan. “First we started out with the red, it took about four gallons of paint. Then, last night we started with the ‘Run it back’ and streamlined it out, measured everything, and started painting. No stencils anything. This is all free handed.”

Graves said they are planning on having a Super Bowl party this year with tailgating in the front yard.