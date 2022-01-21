Arrowhead offers new food options during playoffs push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Things are heating up inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead as the Chiefs make another push toward a Super Bowl.

The excitement isn’t just taking place on the field. Chiefs fans will also have some new options when it comes to food and beverages at the stadium.

Aramark, the food and beverage provider at Arrowhead, said it is stepping it up to give fans some new options that will only be offered during the playoffs.

Red Zone Cheeseburger | Courtesy: Aramark

Just in time for the AFC Divisional Game, Aramark wants to satisfy the hunger for the Chiefs to get into the Red Zone with a new burger. The Red Zone Cheeseburger is topped with Guacamole, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese Curds, and Buttermilk Ranch Drizzle.

The Red Zone Burger costs $13 and will be available at stands 111 and 127.

Hot Streak Mac & Cheese | Source: Aramark

Fans also have the option of ordering the new Hot Streak Mac & Cheese at Mac Shack locations throughout Arrowhead. The addition was new for the Super Wildcard Weekend game. It includes spicy pulled pork, jalapeno bacon cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, and crispy bacon bits. The dish is offered in sections 103, 117, 325, and 127. Fans can also find it at a Mac Shack kiosk in section 312.

How about washing down the Hot Streak Mac & Cheese with a refreshing new beverage? Aramark will offer the Kingdom Apple at bars in sections 102, 134, 326 and 340. The mixed drink includes Crown Royal Apple, Cranberry Juice and Lemon Lime Soda.

The Kingdom Apple | Source: Aramark

If you don’t have tickets to the game, Chiefs Kingdom is also taking over Country Road Ice House in the Power and Light District this weekend. The restaurant is offering it’s own special creations for the game.

Kickoff for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Game between the Chiefs and Bills is at 5:40 p.m. on CBS.