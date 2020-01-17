Artist ‘predicting the future’ with painting of Chiefs players with Lombardi Trophy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB/NBC) – The success of the Chiefs is inspiring many fans to show their appreciation in different ways.

Jason Wilcox, an artist from Liberty, recently changed up his style a little bit and started reflecting the Chiefs in his artwork.

His portraits of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and punter Dustin Colquitt are painted from stills captured during the games, showing the players mid-cheer or celebrating after a big play.

But the painting drawing the most attention right now is one showing the Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded annually to the Super Bowl champion, behind a picture of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Hahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Wilcox says he painted it because he already sees a Super Bowl win in the Chiefs’ future. “To me, I just feel like it’s going to happen, so that’s what I want to express on my canvas,” he said.

The work has garnered a lot of attention online, where some people say his painting will jinx the team while others agree Wilcox’s artistic prediction will come true.

