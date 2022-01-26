Ja’Marr Chase: Miles said ‘I couldn’t play receiver’

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Ja’Marr Chase #1of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KSNW) — As the Chiefs get prepared to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship on Sunday, they will have to gameplan for Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase, who has burst onto the NFL scene this season.

But if former Louisiana State University (LSU) and Kansas University (KU) head coach Les Miles had any say in Chase’s aspirations as a recruit to LSU, Chase might have been lining up on the other side of the ball.

Chase said in a press conference on Wednesday that while he was being recruited to LSU by then-head coach Les Miles, he was told that Miles did not believe in his ability to play wide receiver.

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school,” Chase said. “So, you know, that was something I had on my shoulders growing up. Les Miles told me he thought I could play cornerback. I wasn’t really at the full position of receiver yet so I just kept working at my craft in the offseason, waking up early in the mornings to work out. I just kept focused.” Ja’Marr Chase on Les Miles telling him he couldn’t play receiver

Miles could not have been more wrong in his analysis of Chase. In the 27 games that Chase played for LSU, he tallied 107 receptions for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was also instrumental in the run the Tiger made in the 2019 season, winning a National Championship.

Miles was fired from LSU in 2016 and later joined the Kansas Jayhawks program. He was fired in 2021 from KU because of sexual misconduct allegations that arose from his time in Baton Rouge with the LSU program.

For the Bengals this season, Chase has hauled in 81 passes for 1,455 yards, finding the endzone 13 times. He is the first rookie in National Football League (NFL) history with multiple 100-yard receiving games.

Chase is also poised to break the record for most receiving yards in a postseason, trailing Torry Holt in 1999 by just 17 yards heading into Sunday’s matchup.

The Chiefs will need to key on Chase specifically on Saturday, as he has become a favorite target of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was also a part of that 2019 National Championship LSU team.

The AFC Championship is set to kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. central time