CINCINNATI, Ohio — Things are getting very interesting during the afternoon matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

In a game that already saw Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase taunting Chiefs safety Justin Reid, the Bengals’ defense had some shenanigans of their own.

While Kansas City was getting ready to run their red zone offense, Bengals safety Jessie Bates laid down and grabbed his leg, forcing an injury timeout.

His timing is significant because two Bengals players were running on the field for a substitution.

Bates walked off on his own power.

The Chiefs ended the drive with a touchdown to shorten their deficit to 14-10 before the half.