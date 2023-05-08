KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the NFL schedule potentially being released this week, one of the premier 2023 matchups features the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Cincinnati Bengals in what’s become a modern AFC rivalry.

With the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, they will open the season on Thursday night in Week 1.

Cincinnati and Kansas City have treated fans to some classic battles over the past two seasons, and 2023 should be no different. They will play again in the regular season, but the question is: when?

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton and former Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. talked to reporters Monday morning, discussing the rookie class and the matchups the team will have on its schedule.

When Hilton was asked what matchup he’s looking forward to this season, his response was San Francisco outside of Buffalo and Kansas City.

But for Hilton, he’d like to play against the Chiefs to open the season.

“Absolutely, you know, I’m pretty sure that’s the game everybody wants to see opening night,” Hilton said Monday. “So hopefully, to the schedule release guys, make sure that happens.”

On the other hand, the Bengals’ new star was asked if he would want to face his former team in week 1.

“There is no better time to do it.” Brown Jr said.

The schedule makers have some decisions to make as the league is expected to release regular season matchups later this week.

In the last two seasons, the teams have collided on the field four times, including two AFC Championship games.

Every game has resulted in a three-point game since quarterback Joe Burrow has been the starter, with Cincinnati winning both regular season matchups, and the teams splitting the AFC Championships.

Outside of playing its divisional rivals at home, Kansas City will also play the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions from the NFC North at home.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins also will make trips to Arrowhead, and the Chiefs will play same-place finishers from the NFC East and AFC North, which means playoff rematches with the Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles.