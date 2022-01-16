‘Best stadium in the world’: Chiefs fans confident in team during playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Chiefs Kingdom, Sunday provided another chance to continue to prove Chiefs head coach Andy Reid right when he said Kansas City has the best fans in football.

Fans were confident beyond a shadow of a doubt that their team would prevail over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

“We beat the Steelers the day after Christmas, and I think we’re going to do it again. I’m 100% positive of it,” one fan told FOX4.

“Loudest stadium in the world, best stadium in the world,” another said.

Fired up and ready, the Chiefs were significantly favorited — by more than 2 scores — in Patrick Mahomes’ first Wild Card debut. But long before Mahomes was sporting a Chiefs jersey, Joe Schilling was a fan. For 27 years, he’s been to every tailgate and every home.

“On noon games, we’ll get up at 2 o’clock in the morning and pull out of Kirksville. Come down here 2 and a half hours, get to the stadium, sit in line for 3-4 hours,” Schilling said.

Schilling, a fire captain, was honored by the Chiefs during this year’s Monday night game against the Giants as a Hometown Hero. He said he’s seen the good and the bad and the really bad, but what keeps him coming back is the second family he’s created.

“It’s the comradery of the tailgating,” he said. “The game is just an extra plus when we play good. It’s all about getting here, getting with your friends you haven’t seen, spending your time with your football family.”

For Schilling and all of Chiefs Kingdom, they hope this Sunday serves as a retirement for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This is expected to be his final season, and Steel City fans who made the journey to Kansas City are appreciating the moment.

“It’s been a long journey. He won two Super Bowls. He does nothing but win and just to see his last game is a privilege,” one Steelers fan said.