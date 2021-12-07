BID NOW: Chiefs ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ themed footwear goes on auction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During week 13 of the NFL season, players suited up with custom designed cleats that brought awareness to charities or foundations that are close to each individual’s heart.
Now, fans have the chance to get their hands on their favorite player’s “My Cause, My Cleats” footwear.
The cleats are up for auction and can be bid on online.
Fans can bid on the cleats used by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, L’Jarius Sneed, Mecole Hardman, Mike Danna, Tyrann Mathieu and Alex Okafor.
Patrick Mahomes’ “Read for 15” custom cleats can be bid on the NFL Auction website.
As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Mahomes’ cleats were bidding for $6,250