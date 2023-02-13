KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — President Joe Biden congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night following their Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the game, Biden tweeted, “As your president, I’m not picking favorites. But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly.”

The first lady, a Philadelphia native, is a devout Eagles fan and was in attendance at the game in Arizona.

Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Eagles on Sunday night.

“Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl win and to MVP Patrick Mahomes on leading the team to victory,” Biden tweeted after the game. “Through injury and obstacles, you showed grit and true resilience.”

Biden ended his tweet by saying he’s “looking forward to having you at the White House.”

Former President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs to the White House following their Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco in 2020, but it never came to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tweeted back in 2020 that he grew up his whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for greatness.

“Regardless of who is in office, I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital,” he ended his tweet.