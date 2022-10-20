KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs came up short against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but the crowd noise was able to cause issues for the Buffalo offense.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter but said Chiefs Kingdom was making communication with quarterback Josh Allen difficult.

“Testament to their fans. It’s a great home-field advantage for them,” Knox said. “They’re so loud we’re having to go silent count. Communication’s really hard, which is a whole other level of difficulty.”

Knox, who finished the game with 3 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, appeared on an NFL Twitter Space and said communication was so difficult, at times, the offense couldn’t even hear Allen.

That kind of home-field advantage is something the Bills want to have in the playoffs.

“Even in the huddle, we’re having to read Josh’s lips. That place gets so loud that you’re like, it’s hard to think,” Knox said. “So it kind of gets us extra motivated to try to win those home-field advantage games for the playoffs. Because we’ve seen it in Kansas City the last couple of years how important that is to have that home-field advantage.”

The Bills have traveled to Kansas City twice in the playoffs and have come up short-handed on both occasions.

Buffalo sits atop the AFC standings as they enter their bye week, and if they hold on, they would have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.