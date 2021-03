Blake Bell #81 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his eight yard touchdown reception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native Blake Bell will have a second stint in Kansas City. The Chiefs announced that the ‘Belldozer’ was back today on Twitter.

The Belldozer is back 🔔 pic.twitter.com/GJUzClMDG6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 18, 2021

Bell also played for the Chiefs in 2019 when they would go on to win the Super Bowl. He played for the Cowboys in 2020 and has also spent time with the 49ers, Vikings, and Jaguars.

Blake played for the Oklahoma Sooners and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.