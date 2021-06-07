Britt Reid pleads not guilty to charges from crash that injured 5-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Britt Reid pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl in February.

During the arraignment Monday afternoon, a Jackson County judge also approved a modification to Reid’s bond that will allow him to drive with an interlock device in his vehicle.

The judge said she ruled the way she did because the interlock device was not included on the original bond paperwork.

An interlock device is a breathalyzer that has to be blown into before starting a car and while driving. If there is alcohol detected, the car will not start.

It’s the second time former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has appeared in court on the charges.

Police say Reid was drunk when he left the Chiefs’ practice facility three days before the team was set to play in Super Bowl LV.

Hobbs and Reid waived a preliminary hearing.

On Feb. 4, police say Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a white Dodge Ram Laramie and crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Traverse while changing lanes onto the on ramp to southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive. Ariel and another 4-year-old were inside the vehicle.

The driver of the Traverse was assisting a family member who ran out of gas in a Chevrolet Impala and was stalled on the side of the road.

Court documents say Reid was at work on that night and his blood alcohol content was measured at .113. The documents also said he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs and the NFL is conducting a review and investigation into the incident.

Reid admitted he had two to three drinks and has an Adderall prescription.

Young was transported from the crash with life-threatening injuries. According to Tiffany Verhulst, who has been providing updates via a GoFundMe page for the 5-year-old, Ariel returned home in April after roughly two months in the hospital.