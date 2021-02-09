Chiefs coach Britt Reid placed on administrative leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave after a crash last week that left two children injured, one of the critically.

The younger Reid is under investigation for driving impaired after police say he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night near Arrowhead Stadium.

A 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash that happened just after 9 p.m., on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive.

In a statement Kansas City Chiefs released Tuesday afternoon, they said:

“Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested. Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

While there are no names in the crash report, sister station WDAF obtained court documents last week that match the details of the crash and say that Britt Reid told officers he was driving the pickup truck involved in the incident, one noting that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol. Britt Reid told the officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall.

The officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Britt Reid’s blood.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called family for help. The crash report says their hazard lights were initially flashing, but the car’s battery was dying.

Family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV and parked south of them with their lights on.

The crash report says a driver in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435 when they struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car and not hurt, and two adults were in the front seats of the Traverse and were not hurt. Two kids in the backseat of the Traverse were hospitalized; a 4-year-old had non-life threatening injuries but the 5-year-old was critically hurt.

New records from Tuesday show Kansas City police are also going through Britt Reid’s cellphone.

In a search warrant, investigators indicate 5-year-old Ariel Young’s mother was frantic following the crash and couldn’t find her phone. She pleaded with Reid to call 911. Detectives want to find out if Reid was on the phone at all in the moments before or during impact.

The family of that 5-year-old, whose name is Ariel Young, has set up a GoFundMe page. It has far surpassed the original goal of $45,000, exceeding $400,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, Ariel remains in critical condition. Her 4-year-old cousin Julianna, who was sitting beside her, is recovering from a concussion and broken nose. The family continues to express their appreciation for the community’s overwhelming prayers and support.

Andy Reid said his son was also injured in the crash and had to undergo surgery.