WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced they are pregnant on Instagram on Sunday, May 29.

At 5:20 p.m., Patrick, Instagram username “patrickmahomes,” and Brittany, Instagram username “brittanylynne,” posted pictures of themselves with their daughter Sterling holding a sign that says “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Sterling’s shirt in the pictures says, “I have a secret to tell you.”

They also included a third picture of all of them holding a sonogram. In that picture, Starling’s shirt says “Big sister.”

The post is titled “Round 2!🤍”