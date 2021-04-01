Brittany Matthews shares first family photo with Patrick Mahomes, baby Sterling at Royals game

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women’s Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Opening Day comes with a win for the Kansas City Royals and a first family photo for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his fiancée Brittany Matthews and their new baby.

Matthews shared the photo to her Instagram Thursday night during the Royals game. While fans have seen glimpses of 1-month-old daughter Sterling Skye with her mom and dad separately, this is the first time a picture of all three together has been shared.

Mahomes, Matthews and baby Sterling are all decked out in blue for the Royals first game of the regular season. The couple’s daughter is even wearing a blue shirt with the No. 15 and Mahomes on the back. Fitting since her dad is part-owner of the Royals.

Matthews captioned the photo “Opening Day 💙 #goroyals.”

In mid-March, the couple shared a photo of Mahomes with his baby girl when she turned 1 month old. The caption is simply “1 month” with a heart emoji.

Matthews also shared a video in early March with the first glimpse of Sterling.

The video, set to the song “Lady” by country star Brett Young, shows Matthews working out in a gym during her pregnancy. The final scene shows her working out as she cuddles her daughter.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.