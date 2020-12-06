Broncos bringing QBs to KC to face Mahomes and Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is putting together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. The Broncos? Well, they’re just happy to HAVE a quarterback.

Drew Lock will be back under center when Denver visits Kansas City in the latest edition of their long-simmering AFC West rivalry Sunday night.

Lock was deemed a high-risk close contact of infected quarterback Jeff Driskel — along with the rest of the Broncos’ quarterbacks — and left his team without a true QB to face New Orleans last week.

The Broncos turned to a practice squad wide receiver to take most of the snaps in a 31-3 rout.

