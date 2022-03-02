INDIANAPOLIS — As NFL general managers and NFL head coaches stood at the podium during the 2022 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was asked about Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“I go way back with Eric. I consider him a good friend,” Paton said.

Paton and Bieniemy were part of the Minnesota Vikings staff from 2007 to 2010; Paton as a personnel director and Bieniemy as a running backs coach.

For the past few seasons, Bieniemy has interviewed for several vacant head coaching positions around the league, including with the Denver Broncos in 2022, but has not been offered a position.

“I think he’s a great coach. He’s got a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” Paton said. “Eric should be a head coach in this league.”

Bieniemy has helped lead the Chiefs to have one of the top offenses in the NFL since he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

Since then, the Chiefs have made four consecutive AFC Championships (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), two consecutive Super Bowls (LIV, LV) and had a quarterback throw 50+ touchdowns and 5,000+ passing yards and won the league MVP trophy (Patrick Mahomes, 2018).

Although his name has made the rounds in the head coaching carousel over the past few seasons, he continues to return to the Chiefs without any offers.

His name appeared in a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL for their hiring process of Black and minority head coaches.

When Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stepped to the microphone in Indianapolis, he squashed rumors of a rumored rift between himself, Bieniemy and Mahomes.

“We were on vacation and over the two weeks, I came back and all of the sudden, I didn’t like Eric, Eric didn’t like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That’s not the case. We all get along good and I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling,” Reid said. “I thought he would potentially get a head coaching job, which I would have been happy with too, but that’s not how it worked it. Anyways, I just wanted to put that to rest.”

Bieniemy will remain on the Chiefs sideline in 2022 and hope to help guide the team to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship and a return to the Super Bowl.