Broncos juggling offensive, defensive lines for Chiefs game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 08: Ja’Wuan James #70 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO. (AP) – The Denver Broncos are juggling their offensive and defensive lines for their game at Kansas City.

The Broncos ruled out right guard Ronald Leary with a concussion and right tackle Ja’Wuan James with a knee injury that’s bothered him all season.

Coach Vic Fangio also said defensive ends Adam Gotsis and DeMarcus Walker won’t play because of injuries.

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones might not be able to play either. So, the Broncos might have to make a roster move to promote a defensive end from their practice squad or sign a free agent.

