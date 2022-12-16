DENVER (WDAF) — A Denver Broncos wide receiver was fined for an outburst in last week’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy took off his helmet on the field and bumped a referee while yelling at teammates during the first half of last week’s game.

Jeudy was fined $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss: $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for removing his helmet.

After the outburst, Jeudy scored three touchdowns in the Broncos’ comeback attempt that fell short in a 34-28 loss.