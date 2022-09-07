KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea and linebacker Lavonte David said they knew they would beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV as soon as they received the game plan from coaches.

The Bucs defeated the Chiefs 31-9, neutralizing the high-octane offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Basically, we knew everything they was doing,” David said during the defensive duo’s appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Vea said the coaches took a page out of the second half of their regular season matchup with the Chiefs when they lost due to an explosive first quarter from wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“They scored like 21 points in that first quarter, and that was the only time they scored,” Vea said. “For the whole second half, they didn’t score any points, and we almost came back.”

Led by Vea, Ndamukong Suh and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, the Buccaneers defensive line made it a point of emphasis to stop the ground game.

“They’re not gonna beat us on the ground. We’re gonna take that away early. We’re gonna make Patrick Mahomes beat us,” Vea said.

Vea and David acknowledged that despite their defensive dominance, Mahomes was able to make throws that and plays that had them on edge.

For David, his primary responsibility was doing his best to take All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce out of the game.

“It’s basically best on best. I got a lot of respect for Travis Kelce, great football player, obviously,” David said. “But in the Super Bowl, when you get challenged like that by your coaches and your coaches believe in you, and I’m the older guy on the team, a lot of people look up to me. I got to answer the challenge.”

Both the Buccaneers and the Chiefs looked destined for a rematch in Super Bowl LVI but had their seasons cut short by the teams who eventually went on to appear in the big game, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.