KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s responsibilities on Sunday were not just on the backend of the defense. He was also tasked with a few PAT attempts and kick-offs on special teams.

Reid’s performance as he filled in for an injured Harrison Butker garnered league-wide attention as he joined a short list of non-kickers to kick in an NFL regular season game.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson never kicked in a regular-season game, but did in the preseason. After Reid showed off his leg on Sunday, Johnson gave him his praise.

I’m getting a Justin Reid jersey @ochocinco

Much like Reid, Ochocinco is a big soccer fan which sparked an intrigue in the kicking part of football.

Johnson even had a trial with Sporting Kansas City in 2011.

My guy!!! I’ll send you one. @JustinqReid

Reid’s kicking duties may be limited for the remainder of the season as the Chiefs have reportedly signed former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.

There is no word yet on the severity of Butker’s injury or whether he will be available Thursday, but the organization is prepared with a backup just in case.