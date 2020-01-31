‘Chance of a lifetime’: Andover couple leaves for Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a few days, the Chiefs will kick off Super Bowl LIV. Fans are flocking to Miami for the Super Bowl. One Andover couple is calling the trip a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Chiefs fans Bill Blair and his wife Jennifer arrived at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Thursday unable to contain their excitement.

“I feel like a little kid in a candy store,” said Bill.

That’s because the season ticket holders for 22 years are traveling with some precious cargo – two tickets to the Super Bowl. Game tickets they snagged after their names were picked in the season ticket holder lottery.

“He was like hey we got tickets. We were super excited,” said Jennifer.

“I didn’t think I could do backflips, but I can,” said Bill.

They quickly booked the rest of their trip as accommodations were booking up fast.

“Booked the flight, had a hard time finding a motel, hotel, but we got one,” said Bill.

They are flying to Fort Myers, Florida then driving the rest of the way to Miami. The Super Bowl will be part of the fun. They are staying a full week turning the trip into a vacation.

“We’re going to do NFL experience Saturday and Sunday, and we’re going to enjoy the beach afterwards. We’re going to figure it out come Monday morning,” said Bill.

The couple departed from the Wichita hoping to return celebrating the Chiefs as champions.

“Mahomes is going to bring it,” said Bill.

