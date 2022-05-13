KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago-based rappers Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa released their latest project “Writing Exercise #3: Wraith” and Chance made a reference to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his verse.

The song is the latest collaboration between Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper and is the latter’s latest release in the “Writing Exercise” series.

Pick up the pace if I pick up the phone She actin’ up, I start actin’ along Wake up one morning and that [expletive] was gone We not in Kansas like Patrick Mahomes Chance the Rapper on Writing Exercise #3: Wraith

Mahomes reacted to the song on Twitter with fire emojis.

The line could be interpreted as Chance the Rapper saying that, just like the quarterback who plays at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, he is not in Kansas; Or, he is misidentifying the Chiefs as a team that plays in Kansas.

Chance goes on to make more Wizard of Oz references including “over the rainbow” and the “witches is too flat”

Whatever the case is, it’s not the first time Mahomes has been referenced in rap lyrics.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback’s rise to stardom saw his name be used as the title of a track on Culture III, the fourth studio album by the Atlanta based rap group Migos released in 2021.

Grammy Award-winning artist Drake featured a lyric in “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” in March 2021.