Chargers beat playoff-bound Chiefs 38-21 as KC rests stars

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Cole Christiansen, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and the Chargers rolled to a 38-21 victory.

The Chiefs turned their attention to the postseason and Los Angeles will now focus on the precarious future of coach Anthony Lynn.

The Chiefs already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose to take rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Lynn could be fired as soon as Monday, despite the Chargers winning their final four games.