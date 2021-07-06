Cheetah & Keeta: Tyreek Hill proposes to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs fell one win short of a championship, but this offseason, wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro still got a ring.
Over their Fourth of July weekend celebrations, Hill proposed to Vaccaro with a large light display followed by a fireworks show after she accepted.
Vaccaro and Hill posed in front of a generic “Fourth of July” backdrop for pictures. While still in position, some of Hill’s accomplices removed the backdrop revealing a large lit up board with the three-time All-Pro receiver’s questions.
The couple announced their engagement on July 5 after celebrating with friends and family.
Vaccaro, sister of free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur.
The couple first made their relationship public toward the end of 2020.