KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAf) — Chiefs Kingdom will be celebrating with a second Super Bowl parade in four years after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade will begin at 12 p.m. Wednesday. The exact route was released Monday:

Chiefs Super Bowl parade, rally route

The celebration will also include a rally at Union Station when the parade ends around 1:45 p.m. Fans are welcome to fill the lawn leading up to the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

If you’re heading to the parade on Wednesday, find more details below on road closures, parking and public transportation.

Road closures

Road closures on the parade route begin Tuesday at noon, and drivers should make sure they plan ahead and avoid the area. You can see road closures in red on the parade map above.

Grand Boulevard north of 6th Street to Berkley Riverfront

6th Street between Walnut and McGee

Admiral Boulevard between Walnut and McGee

8th Street between Walnut and McGee

9th Street between Walnut and McGee

10th Street between Walnut and McGee

11th Street between Walnut and McGee

12th Street between Walnut and McGee

13th Street between Walnut and McGee

14th Street from Walnut to Grand

Truman Road between Walnut and Oak

16th Street between Walnut and McGee

18th Street between Walnut and McGee

19th Street between Walnut and McGee

20th Street between Baltimore and McGee

22nd Street between Main and McGee

Walnut Street between 19th and 20th

Main Street between 19th and Memorial Drive

Pershing Road between Broadway Street and McGee

Grand Boulevard south of Pershing to Crown Center

Memorial Drive to Liberty Memorial Mall

Kessler Road to Liberty Memorial Mall

Where can I get through?

Drivers will be allowed to cross Grand Boulevard at 7th Street/Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After that, drivers should avoid all areas along the parade route, including Grand Boulevard, Pershing Road near Union Station and Main Street.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Grand Boulevard at 9th Street, 13th Street, Truman Road, 18th Street and 20th Street.

City leaders said while they do encourage Chiefs fans to take scooters or bikes to the parade, they will not be allowed in road closure areas.

Parking

Many parking lots around the parade route and rally site will be charging for parking, including the National World War I Museum, Union Station and Crown Center.

The National World War I Museum said fans can reserve a $35 parking pass on its southeast lawn. Parking passes must be purchased in advance online. The museum will also offer a special discount admission of $10 on Wednesday.

The city will also have its parking lots and garages open on the day of the parade — and available for reservation in advance.

Drivers can pay $30-45 to reserve a spot. City leaders said you still need to show up on time to claim your spot, or you’ll lose it to someone else.

The city parking lots and garages open and available to reserve a spot online include:

J.E. Dunn (11th & Cherry)

Ed Wolfe (11th & Oak)

Arts District (Kauffman Center)

Auditorium Plaza (Barney Allis Plaza)

12th & Broadway

Parking restrictions

There will be parking restrictions along and around the parade route, which will go into effect from noon Tuesday until late evening Wednesday.

Cars parking in temporary no-parking zones or the interstate will be relocated at the owner’s expense, city leaders said. Anyone whose car is moved can call 816-513-0688.

ADA parking

City leaders said there is accessible parking for fans with disabilities at Crown Center, Union Station and the National World War I Museum.

Streetcars, buses and shuttles

The Kansas City Streetcar will not operate starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will reopen as conditions allow.

Ride KC bus operations will be free like always on Wednesday, but city leaders said there will be very limited service.

Park & Ride

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is also offering roundtrip Park & Ride Shuttles on Wednesday. They will run from 7-11:30 a.m. and then again from the end of the rally until crowds disperse.

Here’s where you can catch a shuttle and where it will drop you off:

Worlds of Fun

Address: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., Kansas City, MO

Dropoff: Truman Road & Lydia

HyVee Arena/West Bottoms

Address: 1800 Genessee St., Kansas City, MO

Dropoff: 18th & Troost

Swope Park/Kansas City Zoo

Address: 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, MO

Dropoff: 31st & Gillham

Oak Park Mall/95th & Nieman

Address: 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS

Dropoff: 25th & Southwest Boulevard

47th & State Metrocenter

Address: 4601 State Ave., Kansas City, KS

Dropoff: 31st & Gillham

City leaders say Chiefs fans should be prepared for a 45-minute wait at popular shuttle locations.