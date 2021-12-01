Chiefs activate Kyle Long, place Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Kyle Long, right, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – As the Kansas City Chiefs come off their bye week and prepare to host the Denver Broncos, they have made two roster moves in the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive lineman Kyle Long has been upgraded to the active roster and running back Jerick McKinnon was placed on the Injured Reserve list.

Long came out of retirement in the offseason to join the Chiefs as part of the effort to rebuild the offensive line.

The veteran offensive lineman last played for the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Long’s activation adds another piece to a revamped offensive line that is led by three rookies, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang.

Head coach Andy Reid said Niang has a chance to return against the Broncos on Sunday night after missing two games with a rib injury.

McKinnon has made most of his impact with the Chiefs on special teams, but was used in a back-up roll while Clyde Edwards-Helaire was out with injury.

The former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers running back played in all 11 games for Kansas City and carried the ball 7 times for 38 yards. He added 10 receptions for 81 yards.

The Chiefs host the Broncos on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.