KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have activated Willie Gay to the 53-man roster as he is returning from his four-game suspension.

Gay’s return should be a huge boost to the Chiefs defense. He had 16 tackles and two tackles for loss in the two games prior to his absence.

The Chiefs also brought wide receiver Marcus Kemp and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle up from the practice squad.

Starting cornerback Trent McDuffie remains on injured reserve, he will be sidelined for his sixth straight game.

The Chiefs make these moves as they get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT in a Super Bowl LIV rematch.