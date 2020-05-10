Chiefs among centerpieces of NFL slate as they chase repeat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There will be plenty of chances for NFL fans to catch the Kansas City Chiefs as they chase a second consecutive Super Bowl championship.
The Chiefs open the season against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, and a high-profile showdown with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson awaits in Week 3.
Late in the season, the Chiefs have trips to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and one to New Orleans, where Patrick Mahomes and the Saints’ Drew Brees will square off for the first time.
