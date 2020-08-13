Chiefs and Travis Kelce agree on contract extension, report says

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk with head coach Andy Reid during practice on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have agreed on a $75 million, six-year contract extension that would put the 30-year-old tight end with the Chiefs through 2026, according to a report by ESPN.

Kelce had two years remaining on a five-year, $46 million deal that he signed in 2016.

The Chiefs tight end led all tight ends with 97 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards last season and scored five touchdowns for the 2020 Super Bowl champions.

Also this year, the Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension, keeping him in Kansas City through 2031. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has also signed a long-term extension.