KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs found a creative way to name their playoff captains.

In a tweet on Saturday, Patrick Mahomes, Jerick McKinnon, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend and Nick Bolton were pictured in well-tailored suits to announce that they are the Chiefs’ captains for the playoffs.

All six players are having career years.

Mahomes earned 49 of the 50 votes to be named to the AP First-Team All-Pro team which all but cements him as league MVP.

Travis Kelce was one of two unanimous All-Pro selections along with setting milestones along the way. Jerick McKinnon has set records as well with his proficiency in the Chiefs’ receiving game.

Chris Jones is also a First Team All-Pro selection; he tied his career high in sacks this season. Tommy Townsend is an All-Pro punter while Nick Bolton set a new single-season franchise record for tackles with 180.

The Chiefs will know their playoff opponent by the end of the weekend.